Innovation Minds Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Strengthening Trust In HR Data Security

Certification underscores Innovation Minds' commitment to enterprise-grade protection and sets a new benchmark for HR technology platforms.

FREMONT, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation Minds, the all-in-one Employee Experience platform, today announced it has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliance following an independent audit from an AICPA certified audit firm. While SOC 2 Type I evaluates controls at a single point in time, SOC 2 Type II examines the operational effectiveness of those controls over a sustained period. This certification affirms that Innovation Minds upholds rigorous standards for security, availability, and confidentiality – key requirements for trusted technology providers in today's HR landscape.

As data privacy regulations tighten and breaches grow more sophisticated, enterprise clients increasingly require verifiable data security from their HR solution providers. Innovation Minds' platform handles highly sensitive personally identifiable information (PII), including birth dates, phone numbers, home address, and employment records. SOC 2 Type II certification signals to customers that the company has implemented robust, independently validated processes to protect this data – reinforcing its role as a secure and reliable partner.

"Achieving SOC 2 certification is not just a milestone; it represents our strong commitment to security, trust, and excellence. At Innovation Minds, we recognize the responsibility involved in handling our clients' most sensitive data, particularly in the HR sector. This certification reinforces our promise to provide transformative employee engagement solutions while also ensuring peace of mind for our clients." – Bala Balasubramaniam, CEO & Founder, Innovation Minds

With this achievement, Innovation Minds is well-positioned to deepen its relationships with enterprise clients and expand into regulated industries where data protection is critical. It further validates the platform's maturity, reliability, and readiness to support organizations navigating complex compliance environments.

"This achievement instills in us the confidence to grow aggressively and serve even the most security-conscious customers, including those in fintech and across Europe. With SOC 2 Type II, we're not only meeting our expectations-we're beating them, so our clients have peace of mind about entrusting us with their most sensitive information." – Maria Carmina, Head of Customer Success, Innovation Minds

This certification also brings practical confidence to HR leaders and IT teams who rely on Innovation Minds to protect employee data and maintain compliance. Clients can move forward with the assurance that their information is handled with the highest level of integrity and care.

Behind the scenes, the path to SOC 2 Type II was a cross-functional effort – driven by a culture of accountability and continuous improvement. The DevOps team, in particular, played a vital role in ensuring secure, scalable infrastructure that supports both innovation and compliance.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is the result of meticulous work across infrastructure, monitoring, and secure deployment practices. In DevOps, security and scalability go hand in hand – and this milestone reflects how deeply we've embedded both into our processes. It's a proud moment for our team and a strong signal to our customers that they can rely on us to keep their data safe." – Subbaiya Vaithiyanathan, Senior DevOps Engineer, Innovation Minds

Looking forward, Innovation Minds plans to pursue additional certifications and continue enhancing its platform's security posture. This achievement marks a key step in the company's broader vision to set the standard for secure, people-centered HR technology that organizations can trust – and employees love to use.

About Innovation Minds

Innovation Minds is a unified Employee Experience platform that helps organizations build more connected, inspired, and high-performing workplaces. By combining engagement, recognition, innovation, feedback, and performance in one seamless solution, Innovation Minds empowers HR teams to turn everyday work into meaningful experiences. Trusted by companies across industries, the platform is backed by enterprise-grade security and a bold vision for the future of work. Learn more at .

