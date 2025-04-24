Electronics Cluster Of Rs. 539 Cr Project Cost To Come-Up In Greater Noida

MENAFN - KNN India)The central government has approved the establishment of Uttar Pradesh's first electronics manufacturing cluster in Greater Noida, marking a significant milestone for the state's industrial development.

The cluster will span 206 acres in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area and is positioned to become a technological power center for electronic goods production.

According to Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development, this development aligns with the state government's vision to transform Uttar Pradesh into a hub for electronics manufacturing.

The central government's approval of the state's proposal represents a crucial step toward achieving this objective.

The cluster, which will be developed in YEIDA's Sector 10, comes with a total project cost of Rs 539 crore.

Funding will be provided through a combination of Rs 144.48 crore from the central government and Rs 393.90 crore from YEIDA.

Construction is scheduled to commence on July 1, with completion targeted within a three-year timeframe.

The facility will specialize in manufacturing mobile phones, computers, and various other electronic products.

Beyond production capabilities, the cluster will feature comprehensive infrastructure including a meeting hall, hostel accommodations, skill training center, and business center.

These facilities are designed to support workers through both housing and professional development opportunities.

In a significant private sector commitment to the initiative, Havells India Limited has announced an investment of Rs 800 crore in the cluster, further strengthening the project's economic foundation and industrial potential.

