MEIL Secures Rs 12,800 Cr Contract For Two Nuclear Reactors In Karnataka

The project, comprising Kaiga Units 5 and 6 in Karnataka, represents NPCIL's largest order to date and signifies MEIL's entry into the nuclear energy sector.

In a notable departure from previous practices, NPCIL implemented the Quality-cum-Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) methodology for this tender, emphasising a balanced approach between technical excellence and financial considerations.

MEIL emerged successful against established industry competitors including Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), with the selection committee recognising the company's robust technical proposal and competitive pricing structure.

According to a statement released by MEIL, this project transcends conventional engineering endeavors, representing a contribution to India's self-reliance initiatives and energy security framework.

The leadership at MEIL has expressed confidence in their team's capabilities to execute the project within stipulated timelines while adhering to stringent safety protocols and quality standards.

This assurance builds on the company's extensive experience in delivering complex infrastructure projects domestically and internationally.

