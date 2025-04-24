Moecc Discusses Environmental Cooperation With Tanzanian Delegation

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) HE Eng. Abdulaziz bin Ahmad Al Mahmoud met with a delegation from the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) of the United Republic of Tanzania. During the meeting, both sides discussed existing areas of cooperation and explored ways to enhance joint environmental efforts, in addition to exchanging expertise and experiences in the fields of environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, and achieving environmental sustainability.

