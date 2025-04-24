VIDEO: Qatar Customs Foil Pregabalin Smuggling Attempt

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Customs officers at Hamad International Airport (HIA) were able to foil an attempt to smuggle the narcotic Pregabalin pills into the country.

After suspecting one of the travelers entering the country, the Customs officers referred the traveler to the body inspection room.

The contraband was discovered stashed secretly on the passenger's body. In total, 1372 Pregabalin pills were confiscated.