BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 24/04: Ripe For More Gains -Chart
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 99,000. Add a stop-loss at 88,800. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 88,800. Add a stop-loss at 99,000.
Trump also signaled that he was prepared to ink a deal with China on trade. Such a deal would lower tariffs from the current 145%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that Bitcoin price has been in a recovery mode this week. After bottoming at $74,345 on April 9, it jumped to a high of 94,000 this week. It has soared to its highest level in over a month.The pair has moved above the important resistance at 88,827, its highest swing on March 26. This level corresponded to the neckline of the double bottom at 74,345. It has also surpassed the 50-day moving average, a sign that bulls are currently in control.Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD indicators have continued rising. It has moved to the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level at 94,515.Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the next key resistance level at 100,000. A drop below the support at 88,000 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best Forex crypto brokers worth trading with.
