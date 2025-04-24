USD/CHF Forecast Today 24/04: Sees Bullish Recovery (Video)

403
USD/CHF Forecast Today 24/04: Sees Bullish Recovery
- The US dollar has had a strong session against the Swiss franc during Wednesday's trading session, but at this point in time, you have to keep in mind that we had sold off so violently that a bit of a recovery makes a certain amount of sense. For those of you extremely long term minded, you could probably call this a megaphone pattern of some sorts, but I don't know that it's a tradable pattern. What I do know is that the US dollar is starting to claw its way back against several currencies, such as the Japanese yen and the Australian dollar. So, the Swiss franc isn't any different.
