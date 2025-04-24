EUR/USD Forecast Today 24/04: Hitting Multi-Year High -Video
- The Euro has been extraordinarily noisy during the trading session on Wednesday, as there is lot of questioning out there as to whether or not the US dollar is going to lose its status as the world's reserve currency. I don't believe this, and the only reason I bring this up is that about the time you hear these types of statements, you know that you're close to the end of selling in the greenback. Now that doesn't necessarily mean that we are going to see the euro crumble, but what I think it does suggest is that we have been overbought, and we have seen a pretty significant pullback over the last 48 hours.
Furthermore, the interest rate differential is actually starting to spread out quite far, and sooner or later, people are going to want to collect that interest, especially in an environment where the economic and market situation around the world is so jittery. Why risk or test your luck in a market that is all over the place when you can get a whopping return on just parking cash into treasuries.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWe are starting to see US treasuries catch a bid and that helps the US dollar as there had been so many pulled out of the country, dollars are starting, I suspect, to flow back into America. Does that mean the trend changes here? No, not necessarily, but it does mean that we got way ahead of ourselves.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment