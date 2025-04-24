403
GBP/JPY Forecast Today 24/04: Surges Past Resistance (Chart)
- The British pound has rallied significantly against the Japanese yen during trading on Wednesday, as the ¥190 level has been broken. Breaking above the ¥190 level allows for the market to go higher, but I also recognize that this is a situation where traders will have to be somewhat cautious as the risk profile for markets around the world is all over the place. As a general rule, this is a market that rallies when people are feeling like taking on more risk, and falls when people are much more cautious. As things stand right now, caution makes quite a bit of sense as the markets remained very erratic.
That being said, rallying to the ¥195 level would not be as crazy as it sounds, because it would just be a return to the previous consolidation area that we had been in. After all, this was the ceiling previously for several months, so return to testing that makes quite a bit of sense.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we were to break down from here, the ¥188 level is very important, and breaking below there could open up a move all the way down to the ¥185 level. While that doesn't seem as likely, it is something that you need to keep in the back of your mind for potential targeting.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis . Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
