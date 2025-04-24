Gold Analysis Today 24/04: Abandoned The Ascent? (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Bullish. Today's Gold Price Support Levels: $3280 - $3220 - $3170 per ounce. Today's Gold Price Resistance Levels: $3340 - $3380 - $3420 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $3400, with a target of $3250 and a stop-loss at $3465. Buy gold from the support level of $3260, with a target of $3400 and a stop-loss at $3200.
Overall, precious metals prices remain higher by more than a quarter this year, as the trade war, expectations of a global slowdown. Also, the tensions between the Trump administration and the Federal Reserve have combined to increase demand for safe haven assets. Furthermore, the gains were supported by investor expansion in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and central bank purchases of gold bullion.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTechnical Outlook for Gold Prices:According to the performance on the daily timeframe chart above and the forecasts of gold analysts today, gold prices remain bullish, and the resistance areas of $3375 and $3420 per ounce will support the bulls for a technical breakout towards new historical record highs. Despite the recent selloffs, the MACD indicator is still in the overbought zone, but the RSI indicator is below the overbought line and still has more room before reaching the midline, which means that the chances of an upward movement are still stronger. Be cautious, dear trader, as the support level of $3169 per ounce is important for the bears to control future prices. Decisively, the gold buying strategy will remain in place until further notice.Ready to trade today's Gold prediction ? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.
