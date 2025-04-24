Couponasion Launches Exclusive French Days 2025 Promo Guide For Bargain Hunters
Originally launched in 2018 by major French retailers, French Days are now a biannual shopping phenomenon that rivals Black Friday in popularity - and they're no longer limited to France. U.S. consumers are increasingly drawn to French e-commerce platforms for exclusive fashion and tech deals, many of which now offer international shipping and support.
“French Days have evolved into a global opportunity for value-driven shoppers,” said a spokesperson for Couponasion.“Our newly published promo guide is designed to help U.S. consumers easily navigate the best offers and apply verified codes with confidence.”
Highlights of the 2025 French Days Promo Guide:
Curated, editor-tested promo codes
International shipping for U.S. buyers
Easy browsing by category: tech, fashion, home, beauty
Real-time updates to ensure access to active, high-value offers
Top brands featured during this spring shopping season include Cdiscount, Fnac, La Redoute, Darty, and Boulanger - many of which offer up to 70% off select products and services.
Shoppers can access the full guide at:
guide/les-french-days-2025
About Couponasion
Couponasion is a global coupon platform helping users save on thousands of online retailers by offering up-to-date promo codes and exclusive deals. With dedicated sites for various international regions, including France, Germany, and Japan, Couponasion is committed to delivering smart shopping solutions for today's connected consumers.
News Source: CouponAsion
