Huawei Makes 'Strong' First Impression At Jordan Fintech Summit 2025, Earns Top Industry Award

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Huawei has officially stepped into the spotlight of Jordan's financial technology landscape following a successful debut at the Jordan Fintech Summit 2025, held in Amman.

The“high-profile” gathering attracted over 200 key industry figures, including leaders from the Central Bank of Jordan, MasterCard, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and executives from more than 20 financial institutions and market leaders such as Uwallet, HyperPay, Housing Bank, and global research firm Ipsos, according to a Huawei statement.

Leading Huawei's presence at the summit was CEO Aiden, whose“strategic” vision for the region underscored the company's commitment to supporting fintech innovation.

Representing the CEO on stage, General Manager Leo delivered a keynote speech detailing Huawei's journey in Jordan and its vision for the future of digital finance.

This was followed by a comprehensive presentation from Solutions Expert Hu Mingde, who introduced Huawei's financial solutions matrix and showcased how the company is enabling transformation across the sector. Both addresses were met with strong interest and praise from attendees.

In a key moment of the summit, CEO Aiden and Raed Qaqish, Vice President of Sales, FSI, Levant, engaged in a“high-level” discussion with CEOs and senior leaders from top technology firms and banking institutions.

The conversation focused on advancing strategic partnerships and accelerating digital transformation in the region's financial ecosystem, further emphasising Huawei's collaborative approach and thought leadership.

Huawei was honoured during the summit's awards ceremony with the“Best Banking Enterprise Solution”, marking a major achievement and reinforcing the company's growing credibility and influence within Jordan's financial sector.

The company's participation at the summit established Huawei as a credible fintech leader in Jordan, secured strategic alignment with key ecosystem players, and gave the company early traction in a competitive and rapidly evolving financial technology market.

These outcomes represent a significant step forward in Huawei's regional expansion strategy and reflect its dedication to supporting national digital transformation goals and broader innovation across the Middle East.