Costa Rica Will Give Their Migrants Deported From The US, Permits To Stay For 3 Months -
The government said the permits would be given“for humanitarian reasons” and would last for three months while the migrants seek asylum in Costa Rica or look for ways to leave the country. The migrants were deported to Panama and Costa Rica this year as the Trump administration sought to ramp up deportations. What was once said to be a temporary stay in Central America stretched on for months, fueling criticisms by rights groups as many of the deportees expressed fear over returning to their own countries.
