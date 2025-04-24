Costa Rica Will Give Their Migrants Deported From The US, Permits To Stay For 3 Months

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Costa Rica announced it will allow some of the approximately 200 migrants deported from the United States and held in detention in the Central American country to stay and move about freely for three months. The move comes just days after human rights lawyers sued Costa Rica, alleging the government violated the rights of 81 migrant children by detaining them in a rural camp without any legal recourse, access to education or psychological services. There was no immediate word how many migrants - who are mostly from Afghanistan, Russia, China, Pakistan, India and other countries - would be given the permits but the children are expected to be among those allowed to stay.

The government said the permits would be given“for humanitarian reasons” and would last for three months while the migrants seek asylum in Costa Rica or look for ways to leave the country. The migrants were deported to Panama and Costa Rica this year as the Trump administration sought to ramp up deportations. What was once said to be a temporary stay in Central America stretched on for months, fueling criticisms by rights groups as many of the deportees expressed fear over returning to their own countries.