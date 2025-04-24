Opsera And Lineaje Partner To Deliver Agentic AI-Powered Auto-Remediation, Gold Secure Images, And Open Source Security At Scale

Enterprises can automatically uncover 100% of sophisticated threats and exploits, and increase DevSecOps agility by remediating all threats ~90% faster.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the AI-powered DevOps platform trusted by Fortune 1000 companies, and Lineaje, a leader in Full Life-Cycle Software Supply Chain Security, today announced a strategic partnership to transform how enterprises secure and remediate open source and containerized software autonomously and at scale.

Learn More:

As AI coding assistants accelerate software development, they also introduce new security risks-embedding vulnerable code, outdated dependencies, or unvetted open-source libraries. Coupled with the widespread use of containers, the modern software supply chain has become increasingly complex and vulnerable to attack.

Through this partnership, Opsera and Lineaje integrated their AI and automation capabilities to deliver a first-of-its-kind, agentic AI-powered auto-remediation platform. The integrated solution identifies vulnerabilities, remediates them in real-time, and delivers Secure Container Images autonomously remediating 90% of critical vulnerabilities and high vulnerabilities. Enterprises can now dramatically reduce their vulnerability risk without developer involvement enabling developers to focus on innovation rather than maintaining insecure dependencies.

With this integration, enterprises can now provide:



Automated Vulnerability Detection and Remediation at scale: Automatically remediates 90% of open source vulnerabilities at scale. Opsera ingests Lineaje AI generated Fix Plans and rebuilds secure containers autonomously using Lineaje Gold Source creating secure, patched container images autonomously.

Faster Development Cycles and reduced risk exposure: Automation eliminates manual security bottlenecks. Vulnerabilities are remediated before they reach production.

Seamless integration and experience: Joint capabilities are available directly through both the Opsera and Lineaje platforms. Enterprises can translate Lineaje's vulnerability remediation plans into secure pipelines with Opsera's no-code automation. Continuous Compliance Reporting: The fixed images undergo security and functionality validation, with Opsera generating detailed continuous compliance reports for audits and governance.

"At Lineaje, we don't just help enterprises find and prioritize vulnerabilities-we help eliminate them. Together with Opsera, we're enabling customers to take immediate action through automation and jointly created Gold Images, driving secure innovation from code to deployment," said Javed Hasan, CEO, Lineaje.

"Software supply chain security is one of the biggest challenges enterprises face today. Our partnership with Lineaje brings together best-in-class detection and automated remediation, enabling customers to go beyond patching and adopt proactive security at scale," said Kumar Chivukula, Co-Founder & CEO, Opsera.

Key Capabilities of the Joint Solution:



Self-Healing, Application-Aware Secure Containers: By integrating Lineaje's SCA360 engine with Opsera's AI-powered DevOps platform, enterprises can now detect and remediate 100% of sophisticated threats across open-source software and containers. Vulnerabilities are automatically resolved before deployment, reducing remediation time by up to 90% and minimizing manual overhead by 80%.

Gold Open Source Images: A catalog of over 3,000+ fully attested, vulnerability-free Gold Images, aligned with the most commonly used container images in enterprise environments. Leveraging Lineaje's and Opsera's AI deployment automation, developers can also generate custom Gold Images by submitting any public container image. The system then produces a hardened, compliant version and seamlessly adds it to the organization's Gold Image subscription, ensuring consistent, secure deployments at scale. Application-aware images and end-to-end Security and Compliance: Remediation actions executed through the Opsera and Lineaje platforms are automatically documented, enabling the generation of audit-ready compliance reports and application-awareness. This empowers security, engineering, and compliance teams to stay aligned with evolving industry standards and regulatory frameworks.

The Opsera and Lineaje partnership empowers enterprises to focus on innovation rather than security concerns. By integrating security into the Opsera AI-powered DevOps platform with auto-remediation capabilities, enterprises can confidently develop and deploy applications without compromising speed or reliability.

For more information on how Opsera and Lineaje are transforming software security, visit:

About Opsera

Opsera is an AI-powered DevOps platform for all apps and teams. From comprehensive pipeline creation and management to a robust marketplace of pre-built integrations and complete analytic and reporting capabilities, organizations achieve faster release cycles, maintain and improve quality, and increase efficiency within their software development processes. Top Fortune 1000 companies are speeding up their time to market by building, testing, deploying, reporting, and monitoring their applications with Opsera's leading DevOps platform.

About Lineaje

Lineaje provides full-lifecycle software supply chain security to meet the specific compliance, governance and automation needs of companies that source, build, buy or sell critical software. Its technology allows organizations to autonomously and effectively source safe software, contextualize risks, auto-secure builds, and manage risk and compliance. Customers use Lineaje to know what is in their software, eliminate vulnerability exposure, deploy self-healing containers, auto-fix all vulnerabilities and comply with global regulations. The company is trusted by top technology, financial and public sector organizations that must secure and manage critical code, complex software supply chains and large software portfolios.

Contact:

Jacob Harvey

Catapult PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Opsera

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED