Sun Life U.S. Receives Top Place To Work Award From Milwaukee Journal Sentinel For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Receiving this recognition again this year reaffirms that we're taking the right approaches to our benefits, employee engagement, and company culture," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president, Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "We foster a flexible culture that supports a healthy work/life balance and provide comprehensive benefits that meet our employees where they are. When you show your employees they are cared for, it inspires their work and drives individual and business success."

Sun Life is committed to fostering a supportive and collaborative culture that prioritizes people and encourages everyone to bring their full, authentic selves to work. In addition to Energage Top Place to Work recognitions, Sun Life U.S. has received Forbes America's Best Large Employers award and TIME Top Companies for Future Leaders (2024). Sun Life U.S. is listed annually on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has received a 100% score for 16 consecutive years from the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index.

Last year, Sun Life launched Connect4, an employee engagement campaign encouraging connections with unfamiliar colleagues, whether in person, such as at a volunteer event, or virtually, like during the annual online trivia tournament, the Sunny Games. With six offices throughout the country and one in Waterford, Ireland, Sun Life U.S. employees work in a flexible, hybrid model, deciding when they will work from an office or from home. Employees who do not live near one of Sun Life's offices work virtually.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.54 trillion. For more information, please visit .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom .

