Insurance Leaders Gather For IICF Philanthropic Roundtable, Address Global Impact Of Charitable Giving And Volunteering

IICF releases 9th Edition of Philanthropic Showcase detailing community leadership by insurance industry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) , a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities and enriching lives, hosted the 2025 IICF Philanthropic Roundtable today, gathering leaders from twenty-six leading insurance organizations to discuss trends and successful initiatives in philanthropy, innovative volunteering and community leadership throughout the insurance industry. During the 2025 Philanthropic Roundtable, IICF also released the 2024 IICF Philanthropic Showcase , an annual retrospective of the year's charitable programs, global charitable contributions, volunteer projects and innovative leadership initiatives of IICF Key Partner Companies.Representatives from leading global insurance companies presented at this unique platform for philanthropic knowledge sharing, including:.AIG (Sarah Marien, Director of Global Corporate Citizenship) – In 2024, over 5,300 AIG colleagues donated more than 43,000 hours through volunteerism. Last April, during AIG's Global Volunteer Month, more than 2,500 colleagues across 35 countries gave back over 11,000 volunteer hours. AIG colleagues continually make a positive impact within communities through the company's global offerings which include Volunteer Time Off, Volunteer Event Grants, an Early Career Month of Giving and Employee Resource Groups..AXA XL (Dami Omole, Social Impact Manager) – In 2024, AXA XL donated over 390 hours to two nonprofits via the company's volunteering program, Skills for Good. Volunteers assisted United Way of Coastal and Western Connecticut, a nonprofit with a goal to advance equitable pathways to well-being and financial security. Volunteers also worked with Plan India, a nonprofit focused on advancing children's rights and equality for girls, to improve communications and fundraising practices..Burns & Wilcox / H.W. Kaufman Group (Patricia Chiodo, AVP, Human Resources / O'Neil Franso, Corporate VP, Human Resources) – H.W. Kaufman provided colleagues with Volunteer Time Off, to assist organizations important to them personally. Through Employee Resource Groups, H.W. Kaufman associates donated their time to initiatives such as mentoring young professionals and packing care packages for military personnel, Also, the Kaufman Relief Fund, a 501(c)3 that has paid out more than $250,000 in tax free grants, continues to provide assistance to associates in need..Crum & Forster (Mari Marques-Thomas, VP, Impact & Belonging and Noel Briordy, Director, Impact & Belonging) – Crum & Forster exemplified a philanthropic commitment to nurture and introduce students to the rewarding career opportunities in insurance. In 2024, Crum & Forster deepened its collaboration with Hispanics Inspiring Students' Performance and Achievement (HISPA), New Jersey City University (NJCU), St. John's University and Susquehanna University to assist with college preparedness, scholarships and mentorship and risk management education..Falvey Insurance Group (Amanda Langlais, AVP, Marketing) – Falvey supports Rhode Island through partnerships with Camp Braveheart, Hasbro Children's Hospital, RISPCA, Foster Forward, and OSDRI, engaging in initiatives for children, pets and veterans. Megan Bell, SVP of Marketing, will also present InsHER - a weekly podcast she personally created and hosts, celebrating the inspiring women shaping the insurance industry..Marsh (Katy Rodriguez Botello, Global Senior Social Impact Manager) – Celebrating their tenth annual Global Volunteer Month, Marsh McLennan had a record-breaking 14,700 colleagues participate in over 575 events, benefiting 745 causes across 58 countries. Nearly 65,000 volunteer hours were dedicatedto supporting causes and initiatives including veterans experiencing homelessness, blood drives, autism awareness and nature reserve clean-ups, and award-winning programming in the US and UK..Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. P&C Companies (Cheryl Rosario, Head of DE&I and CSR / Zakiyya Reyes, DE&I Coordinator, Munich Re America Services, Inc.) – In 2024, Munich Re expanded their Employee Resource Group Days to include two new campuses, enabling each of their 10 regional ERGs to continue providing safe spaces for learning, sharing, connection and growth. In addition, the Company continues to give back to communities focusing on issues from food insecurity, animal welfare, nature conservation, career readiness and disaster relief..Verisk (Felicia Fleitman, Assistant Vice President, Recruitment – Early Careers/University Relations) – In 2024, Verisk continued strengthening global resilience – supporting individuals, communities and businesses through alliances with Team Rubicon, the American Red Cross and GeoHazards International to aid in disaster preparedness, response and recovery. Verisk also invested in the future of the industry by championing early career professionals through experiential learning programs and purpose-driven recruitment initiatives..WBN (Olga Collins, Chief Executive Officer) – WBN is committed to fostering a culture of care in the global insurance industry. Our philanthropic program is a cornerstone of our bi-annual conferences, where together with our members we support local charities through hands-on involvement and financial contributions. Collectively, we've contributed over 23,000 volunteer hours and $11.5 million to 250+ nonprofits across 18 countries – championing causes from park cleanups to supporting mental health and homelessness causes.“Each year at the IICF Philanthropic Roundtable, we hear from leading companies and IICF Key Partners about so many creative ways the insurance industry is giving back for the benefit of our communities,” said Bill Ross, IICF Chief Executive Officer.“This opportunity to share and learn about successful initiatives, from skills-based volunteering and expanding Volunteer Time Off to mentorships and food, clothes, diaper and blood drives, reminds us how each one of us can make an important impact through our industry and in our local communities.”IICF Key Partner Companies that provide the highest levels of strategic and financial support to the foundation also joined in the discussion, including: Alliant/Confie, Allianz, Aon, Chubb, CNA, CRC Group, HUB International, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Lloyd's, Markel, Mayer Brown, NEIL, Swiss Re, The Hanover, USAA and Zurich.

