ACE Ontario Backs Minister Calandra's Call for Federal Action on Childcare Funding

The Association of Childcare Entrepreneurs Ontario applauds Ontario Education Minister's call for sustainable funding to safeguard national Child Care program.

- Debbie Cunha, Co-chair of ACE OntarioTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / --ACE Ontario Backs Minister Calandra's Call for Federal Action on Childcare FundingThe Association of Childcare Entrepreneurs (ACE) Ontario is applauding Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra's recent call for sustainable federal funding to safeguard the future of the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) program.In a letter addressed to Ontario families, Minister Calandra reaffirmed the province's commitment to maintaining affordable childcare but warned that without renewed support from Ottawa, daily fees could spike beyond $22 as early as April 2026.Debbie Cunha, Co-chair of ACE Ontario, welcomed the Minister's intervention and stressed the urgent need for stable, long-term funding:“We deeply appreciate Minister Calandra's willingness to publicly stand up for Ontario families and the sustainability of the CWELCC. The federal government must understand the real impact their funding decisions have on everyday families and childcare providers. Without consistent support, Ontario families and childcare operators face uncertainty and significant financial strain.”ACE Ontario, which represents a broad spectrum of licensed childcare operators across the province, says the CWELCC program's implementation has been flawed. Operators continue to face challenges including inadequate funding, staffing shortages, and infrastructure limitations.“ACE never wants to see families lose access to affordable childcare or see the quality of care decline, but we recognize, being on the front line of this program for three years, that the funding is not adequate to ensure the viability of quality care long-term in Ontario or across Canada. While the federal program is well-intended, it is not being implemented sustainably and lacks a robust workforce strategy or the necessary infrastructure plan to fulfill promises made to families. We need to stop, reevaluate, and ensure that all stakeholders-families, educators, and operators-have a voice at the table,” added Cunha.The association has invited Minister Calandra to meet directly with its members in an effort to provide feedback from frontline operators and develop collaborative policy solutions.“We look forward to ongoing conversations with Minister Calandra and his team. Our members are passionate, committed, and eager to contribute their experiences and insights to shape a childcare system that is equitable, sustainable, and beneficial for all,” Cunha said.ACE Ontario also welcomed support from other provincial voices calling for sustainable federal investment in childcare. In a recent statement, Alberta's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, Matt Jones, emphasized:“Alberta remains committed to delivering safe, affordable, and high-quality child care for families. For any renewed federal agreement to succeed, it must be fair, flexible, and adequately funded. We appreciate Minister Calandra's common-sense call for sustainable funding and look forward to working constructively with the next federal government on a childcare agreement that meets the needs of Alberta families.”ACE Ontario continues to press for coordinated action from both federal and provincial governments, advocating for funding models that uphold both affordability and the quality of care Ontario families rely on.

