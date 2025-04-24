VITALSPACE WELCOMES PORTABLE SOLUTIONS GROUP INTO ITS GROWING FAMILY OF MODULAR BRANDS

VitalSpace

VITALSpace, a leader in modular innovation, is proud to announce the addition of Portable Solutions Group (PSG) to its growing portfolio of companies.

BALDWIN, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VITALSpace , a leader in modular innovation, is proud to announce the addition of Portable Solutions Group (PSG) to its growing portfolio of companies. This strategic move strengthens VITALSpace's ability to deliver purpose-built modular solutions for essential spaces across the justice and industrial markets.

With more than 20 years of experience delivering container-based structures for job sites, PSG joins VITALSpace alongside SteelCell , a national leader in prefabricated modular steel units for correctional facilities. While PSG specializes in access control, restrooms, and custom enclosures that enhance safety and productivity on active sites, SteelCell brings deep expertise in secure, high-performance units tailored to justice environments. Together, they represent two ends of the same mission: creating better spaces for people in critical industries.

“PSG is a natural fit for what we're building at VITALSpace,” said Mike Smith, CEO of VITALSpace.“They bring a strong foundation, a highly skilled team, and a reputation for solving real-world problems through smart design. We're excited to support their continued growth.”

The timing also aligns with the launch of the VITALSpace trade brand-a unifying identity that brings together PSG, SteelCell, and future modular pioneers under one purpose-driven platform. PSG and SteelCell will continue leading in their own markets, bringing the same focus and expertise that define their success. As part of VitalSpace, they now gain access to shared learning, operational support, and innovation that will benefit every customer they serve.

“Joining VITALSpace gives us the support and scale to do more of what we do best,” said Rob Slagel, Founder of PSG.“It's an exciting next chapter that keeps our momentum going while deepening our commitment to job creation, quality, and service.”

About VitalSpace

VitalSpace creates modular and steel solutions to transform essential spaces. Its offerings are designed to meet the evolving needs of industries and communities through innovation and efficiency. VitalSpace envisions products that support safety, security, and well-being by reimagining the environments where people live, work, and recover.

About PSG:

Portable Solutions Group designs and manufactures containerized structures and engineered enclosures that enhance productivity, safety, and comfort on job sites worldwide. Visit to learn more.

About SteelCell:

Founded in 2000, SteelCell is the nation's premier manufacturer of prefabricated modular steel units for correctional facilities. With a focus on durability, efficiency, and secure design, SteelCell has delivered thousands of units from its Georgia-based campus to facilities across the U.S. and worldwide. Learn more at .

