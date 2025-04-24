EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Development of Sales

Rubean AG: Capital increase fully placed

24.04.2025 / 12:01 CET/CEST

Capital increase fully placed Increase in share capital by 10 percent at a price of EUR 5.00 per share Munich, April 24 th , 2025 - Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), has secured financing to support the company's continued strong growth. The capital increase by 10 percent of the share capital resolved in February using the existing authorized capital and excluding subscription rights (private placement) was successfully completed. All of the newly issued 374,941 shares were placed at a price of EUR 5.00 per share, increasing Rubean's share capital from EUR 3.749 million to EUR 4.124 million. The funds from the capital increase of EUR 1.875 million will be used in particular to expand sales in order to realize the considerable sales opportunities and to connect major international payment service providers. About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at If you have any questions, please contact: german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

... Dr. Hermann Geupel

Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich

+49 89 357560

...

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

