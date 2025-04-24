Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Company Name Change To SBO AG And A Dividend Payment Of EUR 1.75 Per Share
|
EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Annual General Meeting approves company name change to SBO AG and a dividend payment of EUR 1.75 per share
This year's Annual General Meeting of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed on the ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange, followed the Executive Board's proposal to change the company name to SBO AG. The change will take effect upon entry in the commercial register.
Furthermore, the AGM approved to use the retained earnings of MEUR 40.4 reported in 2024 to pay a dividend of EUR 1.75 per share. The remaining amount will be carried forward to new account. The dividend payment date is 15 May 2025.
The Annual General Meeting discharged the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2024 financial year, adopted the submitted remuneration report, and approved the remuneration for the Supervisory Board.
Brigitte Ederer, whose term of office ended at today's Annual General Meeting, was re-elected to the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.
For the current financial year, KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as the auditor of the company's financial statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements, as well as - if legally required for the financial year 2025 - the auditor of the sustainability report.
All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available in detail on:
About SBO
24.04.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment