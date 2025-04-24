EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Annual General Meeting approves company name change to SBO AG and a dividend payment of EUR 1.75 per share

24.04.2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Annual General Meeting approves company name change to SBO AG and a dividend payment of EUR 1.75 per share This year's Annual General Meeting of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed on the ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange, followed the Executive Board's proposal to change the company name to SBO AG. The change will take effect upon entry in the commercial register. Furthermore, the AGM approved to use the retained earnings of MEUR 40.4 reported in 2024 to pay a dividend of EUR 1.75 per share. The remaining amount will be carried forward to new account. The dividend payment date is 15 May 2025. The Annual General Meeting discharged the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2024 financial year, adopted the submitted remuneration report, and approved the remuneration for the Supervisory Board. Brigitte Ederer, whose term of office ended at today's Annual General Meeting, was re-elected to the Supervisory Board for a four-year term. For the current financial year, KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as the auditor of the company's financial statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements, as well as - if legally required for the financial year 2025 - the auditor of the sustainability report. All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available in detail on: About SBO

SBO is leading in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic steels, high-precision components and high-tech equipment for the energy sector and other industrial sectors. The global precision technology group, headquartered in Ternitz, Austria, operates worldwide at more than 20 locations with around 1,600 employees. The group delivers cutting-edge technologies backed by a highly innovative product portfolio and strong intellectual property. In its Precision Technology division, SBO specializes in high-precision metal components, ranging from complex steel parts to additive manufacturing solutions for industries requiring maximum accuracy and performance. In the Energy Equipment division, SBO provides high-tech equipment for directional drilling and well completion, including high-precision flow control products. Designed for extreme conditions, these solutions perform in high-temperature and high-pressure environments, serving important industries including oil and gas, energy and other industrial sectors. SBO is listed in the leading index ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ISIN AT0000946652). More information:



Contact:

Monika Bell, Head of Investor Relations

phone: +43 2630 315-253

email: ...

Language: English Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Hauptstrasse 2 2630 Ternitz Austria Phone: +43 (0)2630/315110 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000946652 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

