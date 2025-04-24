Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Invitation Investor Day 2025
24.04.2025 / 16:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Investor Day 2025
Invitation

We are excited to invite you to AUSTRIACARD's Investor Day 2025 . This event will be held in a hybrid format, allowing you to attend either in person, or online.

Date: Wednesday, 7 th May 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m. Vienna Time (GMT+1)
11:00 a.m. Athens Time (GMT+2)
Registration: To register for the event, either in person or online , please click on the link below:

For any inquiries, please get in touch at ...

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG| Lamezanstrasse 4-8, 1230 Vienna, Austria

T: +43 (0) 61065-0


24.04.2025 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: AT0000A325L0
WKN: A3D5BK
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
