Invitation Investor Day 2025

24.04.2025 / 16:19 CET/CEST

Investor Day 2025

Invitation We are excited to invite you to AUSTRIACARD's Investor Day 2025 . This event will be held in a hybrid format, allowing you to attend either in person, or online. Date: Wednesday, 7 th May 2025 Time: 10:00 a.m. Vienna Time (GMT+1)

11:00 a.m. Athens Time (GMT+2)





For any inquiries, please get in touch at ...

