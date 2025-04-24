Cembra Shareholders Approve All Proposals Of The Board Of Directors
Cembra Money Bank AG
Zurich, 24 April 2025 – The Annual General Meeting 2025 of the Swiss bank Cembra was held in Zurich today. 377 shareholders attended the meeting, representing 16,760,214 registered shares (including the shares represented by the independent proxy) and 55.87% of the issued share capital, respectively.
All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further one-year term of office: Franco Morra (Chairman), Marc Berg, Thomas Buess, Sandra Hauser and Susanne Klöss-Braekler. Wanda Eriksen was elected as new member of the Board of Directors.
The shareholders approved a dividend of CHF 4.25 per share, representing an increase of CHF 0.25, or 6%, on the previous year. The dividend will be paid from retained earnings on 30 April 2025 (ex-dividend date 28 April 2025).
About Cembra
Across our business lines Lending and Payments, we serve over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 850 people from about 40 countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. Cembra is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.
