Cembra shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

24.04.2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 24 April 2025 – The Annual General Meeting 2025 of the Swiss bank Cembra was held in Zurich today. 377 shareholders attended the meeting, representing 16,760,214 registered shares (including the shares represented by the independent proxy) and 55.87% of the issued share capital, respectively. All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further one-year term of office: Franco Morra (Chairman), Marc Berg, Thomas Buess, Sandra Hauser and Susanne Klöss-Braekler. Wanda Eriksen was elected as new member of the Board of Directors. The shareholders approved a dividend of CHF 4.25 per share, representing an increase of CHF 0.25, or 6%, on the previous year. The dividend will be paid from retained earnings on 30 April 2025 (ex-dividend date 28 April 2025).



The Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of all other agenda items, including the Annual Report 2024, the Report on Non-Financial Matters 2024, the Compensation Report 2024, and the requested amendment to the Articles of Incorporation. Contacts Media: Nicole Bänninger, Head Corporate Communications

+41 44 439 85 12, ... Investor Relations: Marcus Händel, Head Investor Relations & Sustainability

+41 44 439 85 72, ... Key dates 28 April 2025 Ex-dividend date 30 April 2025 Dividend payment date 24 July 2025 Publication of 2025 half-year results and interim report About Cembra

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of innovative financing and payment solutions. Our product range includes personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance made available in this context, invoice financing and savings products. Across our business lines Lending and Payments, we serve over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 850 people from about 40 countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers. We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. Cembra is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.

