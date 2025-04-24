Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions

24.04.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Media information – Annual General Meeting 2025 Zurich, 24 April 2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions

The 47 th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG took place today. The meeting was attended by 64 shareholders. A total of 65.19% of the Company's share capital was represented. All motions put forward by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting were approved .

The proposed dividend payment of CHF 6.00 per registered share has been approved by the shareholders. The payment will take place on 30 April 2025. All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further term of office of one year. The 48th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG will take place on 30 April 2026 in Zurich. Contact for media and investors

Agenda 31 July 2025 Publication Interim Report 2025

Conference Call for Media and Analysts 12 March 2026 Publication Annual Report 2025

Conference Call for Media and Analysts 30 April 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026

SIX ConventionPoint, Zurich, Switzerland 30 July 2026 Publication Interim Report 2026

Conference Call for Media and Analysts

Kardex– Corporate Profile Kardex is a global industry partner for intralogistics solutions and a leading supplier of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. The Group consists of two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. Kardex Remstar develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems and Kardex Mlog offers integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses. Kardex also acts as a global AutoStore partner. The two business units are partners for their customers over the entire lifecycle of a product or solution. This begins with an assessment of customer requirements and continues via the planning, realization, and implementation of customer-specific systems through to ensuring a high level of availability and low lifecycle costs by means of customer-oriented lifecycle management. Around 2'700 employees in over 30 countries work for Kardex. Kardex Holding AG is listed on the Swiss SIX Stock Exchange since 1989. Disclaimer This communication contains statements that constitute"forward-looking statements". In this communication, such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial condition, results of operations and business and certain of our strategic plans and objectives. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors which are beyond Kardex's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors detailed in Kardex's past and future filings and reports and in past and future filings, press releases, reports and other information posted on Kardex companies' websites. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Kardex disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

