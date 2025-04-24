Annual General Meeting Of Kardex Holding AG Approves All Motions
Kardex Holding AG
Media information – Annual General Meeting 2025
Zurich, 24 April 2025
Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions
All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further term of office of one year.
The 48th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG will take place on 30 April 2026 in Zurich.
Kardex– Corporate Profile
Kardex is a global industry partner for intralogistics solutions and a leading supplier of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. The Group consists of two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. Kardex Remstar develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems and Kardex Mlog offers integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses. Kardex also acts as a global AutoStore partner. The two business units are partners for their customers over the entire lifecycle of a product or solution. This begins with an assessment of customer requirements and continues via the planning, realization, and implementation of customer-specific systems through to ensuring a high level of availability and low lifecycle costs by means of customer-oriented lifecycle management. Around 2'700 employees in over 30 countries work for Kardex. Kardex Holding AG is listed on the Swiss SIX Stock Exchange since 1989.
