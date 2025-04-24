The Easiest Way To Check Your Credit Score Before Applying For A Loan

Before applying for a loan on a loan app , individuals must understand their eligibility. One very simple way to do this is by checking the credit score. This three-digit number gives lenders insight into a borrower's creditworthiness.

It thus plays a key role in determining loan eligibility and terms for potential borrowers. A good credit score may often lead to lower interest rates and quicker approvals when applicants meet other criteria like income, age, and more.

Regularly monitoring one's score also helps in identifying and correcting any errors in the credit report. The OneScore App makes it easy for consumers to track and improve their credit scores.

Understanding Credit Scores

A credit score is a three-digit number that reflects an individual's creditworthiness. It helps lenders evaluate how likely a borrower is to repay borrowed money on time. Credit scores range from 300 to 900 and are calculated using several factors, such as:



Payment History and Utilisation of Credit

Total Debt

Length of Credit History

Types of Credit Availed Recent Credit Activity

RBI - Approved Credit Score Providers

India has four credit bureaus authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as Credit Information Companies. While they all provide credit scores ranging from 300 to 900, each has its own features and specialisations:

1. TransUnion CIBIL



One of the earliest and most widely used credit bureaus in India

Offers credit reports and CIBIL scores for individuals

Provides lenders with CIBIL Rank and Company Credit Reports for evaluating businesses Also supports portfolio analysis and market insight services

2. Equifax



Licensed to operate in India since 2010

Uses the standard credit score range of 300 to 900

Offers additional services like fraud detection tools, risk assessments, and portfolio tracking Supports financial institutions with industry-specific analytics

3. Experian



A global credit bureau that began operating in India in 2010

Assign scores between 300 and 900 to individuals

Provides services such as customer targeting, debt recovery, data insights, and consumer engagement strategies Works with both individuals and businesses

4. CRIF High Mark



Started in India in 2007 and became a licensed credit bureau in 2010

Uses the 300–900 score scale, with 720+ considered good and 640 or below as poor

Offers portfolio management, credit alerts, and location-based analytics for businesses Serves banks, NBFCs, and microfinance institutions

All four agencies generate credit reports and scores that can be used by both individuals and lenders to assess creditworthiness. While the score range is uniform, the reporting format, additional services, and data insights may vary across each bureau.

Credit Score Ranges

Below is a breakdown of credit score ranges of CIBIL and Experian:

CIBIL

TransUnion CIBIL is an RBI-authorised credit bureau in India known for providing CIBIL scores widely used by lenders to evaluate creditworthiness.