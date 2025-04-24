The Easiest Way To Check Your Credit Score Before Applying For A Loan
Score Range
Meaning
800 and above
Excellent
740 to 799
Very Good
670 to 739
Good
580 to 669
Fair
300 to 579
Poor
Below 300
NA
800 and above – Shows excellent creditworthiness and strong repayment history
740 to 799 – Indicates responsible credit use and timely payments
670 to 739 – Reflects average to good credit behaviour, with occasional delays
580 to 669 – Suggests some risk due to missed or late payments
300 to 579 – Signals high risk, likely defaults or irregular repayments
Below 300 – Insufficient credit history or no active credit records
Experian Score
Experian is a leading RBI-authorised credit bureau in India, providing credit scores that help lenders assess a borrower's creditworthiness. Its score range generally aligns with other Indian bureaus like CIBIL.
Score Range
Meaning
800 - 900
Excellent
740 - 799
Very Good
670 - 739
Good
580 - 669
Fair
300 - 579
Poor
800 – 900 – Reflects strong credit health and high chances of loan approval
740 – 799 – Indicates responsible repayment behaviour and low credit risk
670 – 739 – Shows average credit standing with scope for improvement
580 – 669 – Suggests moderate risk due to irregular repayment patterns
300 – 579 – Points to poor credit habits and potential loan rejections
10 (5) Tips to Improve Credit Scores
Here are a few simple tips that individuals can use to improve their credit scores:
Keep credit utilisation below 30%
Minimise new credit applications
Refrain from applying for multiple loans frequently
Pay credit card bills and EMIs promptly
Choose longer loan tenures for easier repayments
Use credit responsibly and repay on time
Avoid becoming a guarantor for others
Request a higher credit card limit
Review credit card statements and reports regularly
Ensure timely repayments
Checking the credit score before applying for any loan, like a personal loan, helps consumers assess their standing and improve approval chances. OneScore offers free, ad-free access to the score, along with regular updates and insights to help users manage their credit health and make informed borrowing decisions.
Users can not only get their credit scores and reports from CIBIL and Experian for free across their lifetime but can also access personalised suggestions to boost their scores smooth user experience. What's more, they can move towards their desired score by using the app's 'Score Planner' feature.
OneScore also allows users to check all the credit against their name and get bill payment reminders for credit cards and EMI due dates for loans. With a commitment to user privacy, safe data practices, and a smooth user experience, it is a dependable option for managing credit and loans.
Once users reach a certain score, OneScore also acts as a loan app , offering easy access to personal loans from reputed lenders to customers who qualify. This makes it a one-stop solution for users looking to fulfil needs related to all things credit.
Legal Disclaimer:
