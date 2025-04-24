Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) Partners With Curve10 To Launch Proprietary Fantasy Platform Dominus

MENAFN - NewsVoir) Westport, Connecticut, United States

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTC PINK:MGAM), a technology and media company operating at the intersection of iGaming, AI, and immersive entertainment, is proud to announce a partnership with product innovation firm Curve10 , led by legendary technologist and game designer Eddie Dombrower. As part of this collaboration, MGAM will officially integrate Curve10's product design and technology capabilities to fast-track the development of Dominus , the company's proprietary fantasy baseball platform-and lay the groundwork for several upcoming platforms that aim to redefine digital interaction across sports, entertainment, and social connection.



Dombrower-who now joins MGAM as Interim Chief Technology Officer -is no stranger to building revolutionary products. As a foundational contributor to Electronic Arts' sports franchises , he created the Computer Gaming World's Hall of Fame Earl Weaver Baseball games and shaped the mechanics of modern sports gaming. His influence also extends into the social tech world, where his work with Match contributed to one of the most impactful digital platforms of the 21st century.



"Eddie is not just a product genius-he's a visionary who understands how to turn complex data into beautiful user experiences that delight and engage," said Brett Rosin, CEO of Mobile Global Esports. "With Curve10 joining our ecosystem and Eddie stepping in as interim CTO, we believe MGAM now has the horsepower to deliver truly next-generation platforms that span gaming, media, and social connectivity."



"I've spent my career advising companies at the edge of technology and user engagement-and I'm rarely surprised," said Steve Berman , COO of Mobile Global Esports . "But what Eddie Dombrower and Curve10 bring to the table is something different. It's not just innovative-it's category-defining. Their ability to blend vision, precision, and execution will fundamentally elevate MGAM's roadmap and everything we're building."



The first product to benefit from this partnership is Dominus , a fantasy baseball platform that takes fans beyond traditional gameplay and into the decision-maker's chair. Using real MLB data processed through a proprietary linear weights system, Dominus converts game events into fully simulated 9-inning box scores, allowing a trustworthy day-to-day results-oriented platform. This next-gen engine gives users a front office perspective, merging real-world stats with strategic, customizable simulations to deliver a fully immersive experience.



"Dominus is a new kind of fantasy-more realistic, strategic, and way more personal," said Dombrower . "But that's just the beginning. What we're building at MGAM touches much more than fantasy sports."



In addition to leading Dominus and other core product initiatives, Dombrower is now spearheading the design of a groundbreaking AI-driven social product that builds on his experience at Match , while radically reimagining how people connect and form relationships in a post-app world. MGAM hints that this product will be announced in the coming months-and is expected to flip the traditional dating and digital connection model on its head.



"The next generation of social technology isn't about swiping-it's about understanding people as they really are," Dombrower added. "We're fusing AI, behavioral data, and user empowerment to create something the market hasn't seen before. Stay tuned."



The Dominus platform is slated for rollout in mid-2025. MGAM will also explore licensing, white-label partnerships, and brand extensions across sports and entertainment vertically. With Curve10 now part of the MGAM ecosystem, we believe the Company is positioned to move from concept to execution quickly, unlocking new forms of monetization, fan engagement, and digital ownership.



"It's truly an exciting time for us. We're building a company around product, process, and people, a major piece of the puzzle in making products come to life," Rosin added.



About Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM)

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTC PINK:MGAM) is a next-generation technology company focused on the convergence of i Gaming, artificial intelligence, media, and entertainment . With an emphasis on proprietary platform development, immersive fan engagement, and scalable digital IP, MGAM is redefining how audiences play, interact, and monetize content. Founded initially to operate esports in India's fast-growing digital ecosystem, the company has since expanded its scope globally. Today, MGAM is building a suite of tech-forward, high-margin products designed to power the future of connected entertainment.



