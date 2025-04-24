Rockbreaks Canada One Mining Corp. (TSX.V: CONE) (OTC: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) To Advance Exploration At Flagship Copper Dome Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Canada One (TSX.V: CONE) (OTC: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) has announced its receipt of a 5-year exploration drilling permit from the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals for its 100%-owned flagship Copper Dome Project in Princeton, British Columbia. According to Canada One's CEO and President, Peter Berdusco, the milestone allows the company to fully explore the project through to discovery, with next steps focused on the newly identified Boundary Zone discovered in 2023. The planned 2025 field season will identify and prioritize specific targets based on geological, geochemical, geophysical and structural data. The project has shown encouraging results from historical drilling in the Friday Creek and Combination Creek Zones, with notable copper and gold intercepts.

Canada One is a resource exploration company operating in Canada. From exploration to discovery to resource development, the company is focused on creating growth and generating value for its investors and communities as it meets the growing global demand for critical metals. Copper Dome is the Company's flagship project with its northern border situated 1.5km from Hudbay Mineral's Copper Mountain Mine deposits. For further information, visit the company's website at .

