Zacks Initiates Coverage On Solarbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2)



Despite policy uncertainty, demand for scalable solar and storage solutions in North America remains strong, especially in commercial and community sectors, the Zacks report says.

The company has a development pipeline exceeding 1 GW and is aiming to triple its owned capacity in the next two years. SolarBank is expanding from solar EPC services into independent power production (“IPP”) and battery energy storage systems (“BESS”).

Zacks Small-Cap Research has launched coverage of SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) , a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the U.S. ( ). The Zacks report highlights SolarBank's growing role as an integrated energy firm with a strategy focused on building out its independent power production (“IPP”) capabilities and battery energy storage systems (“BESS”) to meet rising electricity demand in North America.

SolarBank is transitioning from an engineering, procurement, and construction (“EPC”) provider to owning and operating more of its own solar and storage assets. This shift is expected to improve revenue consistency and margins over time. The company is currently managing a project pipeline that exceeds...

