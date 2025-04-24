Billiondollarbreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Advances U.S. Quantum Infrastructure With Davidson Installation Milestone

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”) announced the completion of physical assembly for its Advantage2annealing quantum system at Davidson Technologies' headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama. The system, the first of its kind hosted on-premises in the state, is entering final calibration and testing ahead of operational deployment. Developed in partnership with Davidson, the companies believe that the installation marks a pivotal step in advancing secure quantum computing capabilities for U.S. Department of Defense applications.

A private ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on April 23 to commemorate the milestone. The system is intended to support mission-critical quantum optimization efforts in areas such as space asset management and autonomous system coordination.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. We are the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum, today. Our 5,000+ qubit AdvantageTM quantum computers, the world's largest, are available on-premises or via the cloud, supported by 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations trust D-Wave with their toughest computational challenges. With over 200 million problems submitted to our Advantage and Advantage2 systems to date, our customers apply our technology to address use cases spanning optimization, artificial intelligence, research and more. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how we're shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: .

