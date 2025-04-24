Investornewsbreaks Onar Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR) Highlights 57% Revenue Growth, Global Expansion And ONAR Labs In Annual Shareholder Letter
About ONAR
ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network, now publicly traded as Onar Holding Corporation. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.
ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:
Performance Marketing & SEO: Our high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.
Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care.
Experiential Marketing & Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary.
Pioneering Technology Incubator: ONAR Labs is a team of data scientists, engineers, and industry experts who are identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions born from servicing our agency clients, battle-tested by our network to ensure real-world applicability and impact.
ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.
For more information, visit the company's website at
