Investornewsbreaks Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) And Accurkardia Partner To Advance Remote ECG Monitoring

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) , a medical technology firm innovating in personalized cardiac care, has announced a strategic collaboration with AccurKardia, a leader in ECG-based diagnostics. The partnership will integrate AccurKardia's FDA-cleared ECG analysis software, AccurECGTM, into HeartBeam's compact, cable-free 3D ECG device. Designed to deliver 12-lead ECGs remotely, the device will be enhanced by automated arrhythmia assessments, aiming to accelerate diagnosis and improve access to cardiac care. The collaboration is expected to streamline HeartBeam's product development while expanding the reach of remote cardiac monitoring solutions.

To view the full press release, visit

About HeartBeam Inc.

HeartBeam is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming cardiac care by providing powerful cardiac insights wherever the patient is. The company is creating the first-ever cable-free 12-lead ECG capable of capturing the heart's electrical signals from three dimensions. This platform technology is designed to be used in portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care - all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. The company holds 13 U.S. and 4 international-issued patents related to technology enablement. For more information, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BEAT are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN