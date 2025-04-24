Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) Rides Wave Of Golf's Rising Popularity With Innovation And Vision



The sport offers a unique blend of physical activity, mental challenge and social interaction.

Newton Golf focuses on creating products that enhance performance and enjoyment for golfers of all skill levels. In 2025, Newton Golf is poised to make significant strides in the industry.

Golf has experienced a remarkable resurgence in recent years, evolving from a traditional pastime into a dynamic sport embraced by a diverse and growing audience. According to the National Golf Foundation, a record 47.2 million Americans aged six and older engaged in golf activities in 2024, combining both on-course and off-course participation. This surge includes 28.1 million on-course players and 19.1 million who enjoyed golf through driving ranges, simulators, and entertainment venues like Topgolf ( ).

A key part of this growth is the increasing involvement of women in the sport. Women account for approximately 20% of the U.S. golf equipment market, representing a significant portion of total golf equipment sales, with women spending an estimated $1 billion annually on equipment. While men are...

