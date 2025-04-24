Investornewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Recognizes Major Advancement At Surebet With New Geological Model Confirming RIRG Source And High-Grade Gold Expansion Potential

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) recognizes the significance of new geological findings from the Colorado School of Mines on Goliath Resources' Surebet discovery within the Golddigger Property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, which confirm a Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold (RIRG) source and point to exceptional untapped potential. The study identifies two high-grade gold settings-shear-hosted quartz-sulfide veins and gold-bearing felsic to intermediate dykes-each featuring widespread visible gold that increases in abundance and coarseness with depth. Notably, mineralization ages of 50.7 to 52.0 million years confirm a common Eocene-age magmatic origin, with melt droplet inclusions and fluid textures revealing a newly recognized phase separation process in CO2-rich hydrothermal fluids. With intercepts as high as 34.52 g/t AuEq over 39 meters and consistent mineralization across 243 drill holes, the findings validate the scale of this gold system and underscore the overlooked potential of Eocene-aged mineralization in a region historically dominated by Jurassic targets. McEwen Mining views these results as reinforcing the regional prospectivity and relevance of RIRG systems and supports further exploration guided by this emerging geological model.

To view the full press release, visit

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN