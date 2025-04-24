Investornewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp. (D/B/A Medcana) (OTC: SFWJ) Cancels And Swaps Over 88M Shares To Reduce Outstanding Share Count

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Software Effective Solutions (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ) doing business as MedCana, announced the cancellation of 16,193,760 shares and the swap of 72,750,081 common shares for preferred stock, resulting in a total reduction of 88,943,841 shares from its outstanding share count. The preferred shares will be convertible back to common stock 12 months from issuance. The move is part of a broader effort to streamline the company's share structure and enhance shareholder value. CEO José Gabriel Díaz noted the change will support MedCana's ongoing growth in Colombia and deliver long-term benefits for investors.

About Software Effective Solutions

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and the cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings. For more information, visit the company's website at

