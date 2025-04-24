Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Advances Waterberg Project As Global Demand For Pgms Continues To Rise



PLG's Waterberg Project is expected to be one of the largest and lowest-cost underground PGM mines globally.

The platinum group metals have a rich history and play a crucial role in various modern applications. In September 2024, an independent definitive feasibility study (“DFS”) was completed for the Waterberg Project, confirming its world-class potential.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) , a leading exploration and development company, is making significant strides in the development of its Waterberg Project, a large-scale platinum group metals (“PGM”) mine located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project is designed as a fully mechanized, shallow, decline-access mine focusing on the extraction of platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold, with additional by-product production of copper and nickel. Waterberg is projected to be one of the largest and lowest-cost underground PGM mines globally ( ).

The platinum group metals, comprising platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium and osmium, have a rich history and play a crucial role in various modern applications. Historically, these metals were known to pre-Columbian civilizations, with platinum artifacts discovered in...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PLG are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN