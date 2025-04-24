Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Details Recent Achievements, Upcoming Milestones As It Advances Expanded Exploration At Montauban



ESGold has closed a C$3.4 million financing round, enabling final construction at its Montauban project in Quebec.

Advanced geophysical surveys at Montauban suggest large-scale exploration upside, with parallels to Australia's legendary Broken Hill deposit.

Gold and silver production is expected to begin in Q3 2025, offering investors near-term cash flow potential.

ESGold plans to publish a new Preliminary Economic Assessment reflecting current high metal prices. With gold prices at record levels, ESGold shares suggest a more affordable entry point than direct bullion investment.

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) , a fully permitted, pre-production resource company on a clear path to near-term gold and silver production, is progressing toward its first pour at the Montauban project in Quebec, targeting production by the third quarter of 2025. The company's dual strategy, generating near-term cash flow from tailings while advancing district-wide exploration, places it among a select group of juniors transitioning to producer status.

In a recent corporate update, the company detailed several key achievements reported in recent months, along with major upcoming operational milestones ( ). On April 11, 2025, ESGold closed a C$3.4 million private placement to fund the final buildout of its mill circuit. That funding marks...

