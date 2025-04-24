403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan Supports Qatar, Egypt, US Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan reaffirmed its support for the efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America to achieve an immediate ceasefire and ensure the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Jordan emphasized the importance of implementing the prisoner exchange agreement, which was reached through the efforts of the three countries, in all its phases.
While presiding over the 163rd session of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level held Wednesday at the headquarters of the League in Cairo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ayman Safadi said: "There is no priority today more important than halting the Israeli aggression on Gaza and ending the killing, destruction, starvation and deprivation of all necessities suffered by our people in the Strip."
He added that Jordan will continue to work with its Arab brothers and the international community to secure an immediate ceasefire and allow the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Safadi also pointed to the continued efforts by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to halt illegal Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank, which, he warned, risks triggering an explosion of the situation and undermines the two-state solution. He reaffirmed the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, preserving their identity and the historical and legal status quo, under the framework of the historic Hashemite custodianship.
The Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that peace cannot be achieved unless the Palestinian people obtain all their legitimate rights, asserting: "An independent, sovereign Palestinian state, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, must emerge along the Jun. 4, 1967, lines, living in security alongside Israel, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions."
He further underscored: "This is the only way to achieve the just and comprehensive peace we all desire."
Safadi concluded by affirming that a just peace remains the only true guarantee for the security of the region and its peoples. (
While presiding over the 163rd session of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level held Wednesday at the headquarters of the League in Cairo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ayman Safadi said: "There is no priority today more important than halting the Israeli aggression on Gaza and ending the killing, destruction, starvation and deprivation of all necessities suffered by our people in the Strip."
He added that Jordan will continue to work with its Arab brothers and the international community to secure an immediate ceasefire and allow the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Safadi also pointed to the continued efforts by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to halt illegal Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank, which, he warned, risks triggering an explosion of the situation and undermines the two-state solution. He reaffirmed the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, preserving their identity and the historical and legal status quo, under the framework of the historic Hashemite custodianship.
The Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that peace cannot be achieved unless the Palestinian people obtain all their legitimate rights, asserting: "An independent, sovereign Palestinian state, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, must emerge along the Jun. 4, 1967, lines, living in security alongside Israel, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions."
He further underscored: "This is the only way to achieve the just and comprehensive peace we all desire."
Safadi concluded by affirming that a just peace remains the only true guarantee for the security of the region and its peoples. (
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment