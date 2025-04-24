Can I Get An 'Ooh-Rah' For A Healthier America?

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Rocket attacks, tear gas, mortar fire, interminable“humps” rucking 50 pounds of gear ... Life as a U.S. Marine is not always pleasant. And yet, those years made me more patient, more self-assured, more aware of the needs of others and, oddly, more competent as a business executive working my way up the ladder of a $58 billion Fortune 500 corporation.

As the Marine Corps celebrates its 250th anniversary, I'm appreciating how many crucial business and personal lessons my military service taught me, including don't shun the grunt work, keep your head up, don't typecast other people and always sweat the small stuff. Integrity, dependability, courage, decisiveness and, above all, exercising sound judgment are not just words to a Marine - they are the core principles that guide the way we strategize, whether on the battlefield or the boardroom.

Marines are taught to believe that seeking help shows maturity, not weakness, and to understand that what is my responsibility is mine, so we try not to make unforced errors and own them when we do. But there are more enemies than just those on the battlefield, and some can attack without warning.

April is National Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Month, yet data found in a recent study of more than 2,000 American consumers on this very subject is alarming. The numbers, while accurate, challenge my confidence that Americans are sweating the small stuff, or the big stuff, for that matter.

For example, 51% of people who have experienced cancer report that they discovered their diagnosis at a regularly scheduled screening or routine medical examination.1

That is a good thing. Because according to the American Cancer Society , with whom my company collaborates to raise awareness for early detection, regular screenings increase the chances of sleuthing certain cancers early, before it has a chance to spread,2 raising the likelihood of a positive outcome for your physical, mental and financial health.

So, that means most Americans are prioritizing their health, right? Well, not so fast, because 90% still admit to putting off important health checkups, including 93% of millennials who admit to delaying screenings beyond the recommended timeframes,3 even as frequent news stories suggest they should be more vigilant.

From a Marine's perspective, that's like sleeping through a unit inspection. It's FUBAR (fouled up beyond all recognition). Either Americans are not getting the message, or other factors, such as logistics, fear and access, are leading them to make counterintuitive decisions that could negatively impact their lifestyles. And since half of Americans cannot afford $1,000 to pay for a health emergency,4 health care costs are a significant factor.

Cancer treatment continues to improve, but the fact remains that incidences of some cancers continue to rise. That's why, as chair of the newly formed Georgia chapter of the American Cancer Society's CEOs' Against Cancer Society program, I intend to encourage business leaders from around the country to march in step against this national problem. We will need teamwork to make it work. So, to start, if you read this article, please share it with a friend. Because 73% of Americans feel thankful or relieved after being urged by a loved one to go to a doctor and get checked.5

We are proud Marines living the heritage of the Corps, standing watch, protecting people we've never met. As we celebrate 250 years of duty, commitment, integrity and selfless honor, I have come to find that the battlefield is not the only place to defend Americans. We can and must mount a defense for less visible problems that are often preventable in the first place. So, I ask my fellow Marines, and everyone for that matter ... Can I get an“ooh-rah” for a more aware and healthier America?

Virgil Miller, president of Aflac Incorporated and Aflac U.S., and Chair of the Georgia branch of CEOs Against Cancer, is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm and a featured speaker at the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation Gala celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps April 26 in Washington, D.C.

1 2025 Wellness Matters Survey

2 American Cancer Society -

3 2025 Wellness Matters Survey

4 2024-2025 Aflac Workforces Report

5 2025 Wellness Matters Survey

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation for insurance. Information is not intended to provide tax, legal, health or financial advice for any person or for any specific situation.

The information provided by the American Cancer Society (ACS) is for general education only and is not based on personal health information of any individual member. All ACS programs and services described here are independent programs and services of ACS. Aflac does not share any personal health information or personally identifiable information of Aflac members with ACS, and ACS does not endorse or support any particular health plan, company, product or service.

Aflac | Aflac New York | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2500207

EXP. 4/26