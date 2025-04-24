Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Rebounds On Dip Buying Despite US-China Trade Deal Hopes

2025-04-24 02:01:26
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices jumped more than 1% on Thursday on bargain buying, a day after the bullion hit a one-week low amid optimism over the US-China trade deal.

Spot gold rose 1.5% to $3,335.39 an ounce, while US gold futures gained 1.5% to $3,344.

The dollar index fell 0.3% against its peers, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $33.33 an ounce, platinum was down 0.4% at $968.60, and palladium lost 0.8% to $936.63.

