Dallas Coach Kidd Joins Everton Ownership Group

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Jason Kidd, the head coach of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks has joined the American ownership group of English club Everton, the Premier League team said on Thursday.

Kidd has joined Roundhouse Capital Holdings, part of the Friedkin Group which took control of the Merseyside club in December.

"I'm honoured to be joining Everton's ownership at such an important moment: with a new stadium on the horizon and a bright future ahead, it's a great moment to come on board," said Kidd in a statement released by Everton.

Kidd is a 10-time NBA All Star who won the NBA championship with the Mavs in 2011 and was also a two-time Olympic gold medallist with the USA national team.

After coaching at the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks he took over at Dallas in 2021.

"As one of the NBA's greatest players and now a successful coach, his knowledge and winning mentality will be an incredible resource for Everton," said Everton Executive Chairman Marc Watts.

"He is a respected leader and household name for many sports fans and will bring a deeper understanding of high performance as we collectively strive to build a brighter future for this storied club," he added.