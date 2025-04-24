Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
William H. (Bill) Stoller, Founder And CEO Of Express Employment International, Passes Away At 74

2025-04-24 02:01:11
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Stoller began his career in staffing in 1973 and was widely admired for his innovation, integrity and commitment to helping others succeed.

Out of respect for the family, limited details are being shared at this time. Funeral arrangements and opportunities for remembrance will be communicated in the coming days.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] , Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

About Express Employment International

Express Employment International supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and affiliated brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Express Employment International boasts a team of more than 500 professionals in Oklahoma City and a network of sales and support teams internationally. For more information, visit ExpressPros .

SOURCE Express Services dba Express Employment Professionals

MENAFN24042025003732001241ID1109469640

