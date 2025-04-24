The New Terminal One At JFK Announces Rfps For Guest Experience And Passenger Requiring Assistance Services

JAMAICA, N.Y., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at JFK has announced two new Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to secure providers for Guest Experience Services and Passengers Requiring Assistance ( PRA) Services. These RFPs support the terminal's commitment to delivering seamless, people-centered experiences as part of its broader guest experience mission.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Guest Experience Services Provider

The New Terminal One seeks a Guest Experience Services provider to support guests at several key touchpoints throughout their journey. The selected provider will play a vital role in upholding the New Terminal One's guest experience mission to deliver seamless, people-centered experiences, during both peak hours and irregular operations, including:



Recruiting, training, and managing highly experienced personnel to ensure exceptional guest service and professionalism at all times.

Establishing a culture of ongoing service enhancement through regular training, service audits, and robust feedback mechanisms.

Working closely with airlines, federal agencies, ground handlers, and concessionaires to facilitate a seamless and integrated guest experience for all travelers

Achieving and exceeding guest experience-related KPIs, while maintaining the highest safety standards and practices.

Overseeing all personnel delivering services, providing coaching and direction to meet and exceed contract requirements.

Contributing to the development and implementation of new guest experience initiatives, ensuring New Terminal One remains at the forefront of industry best practices. Ensuring timely and accurate reporting, incident tracking, and resolution management, with a focus on guest complaints and continuous improvement.

Passengers Requiring Assistance Services Provider

The second RFP invites proposals for a provider to deliver comprehensive Passengers Requiring Assistance (PRA) services, ensuring a high standard of accessibility for all guests, including during both peak hours and irregular operations. Responsibilities include:



Escorting PRAs from curb to gate and throughout the terminal, conducting regular wellness checks, and managing staff and technology to ensure seamless service delivery.

Staffing and operating all three PRA-designated lounges and overseeing access to the sensory room.

Managing advance reservations and real-time requests for PRA services, providing personalized assistance throughout the entire departure and arrival journey. Coordinating with airlines and ground handlers, maintaining and operating mobility equipment, and supporting passengers with physical, sensory, neurological, or cognitive limitations.

"At the New Terminal One, we are focused on ensuring that every experience is an extraordinary moment to remember," said Marisa Von Wieding, Vice President of Operations, The New Terminal One at JFK. "We invite guest-focused, innovative partners to join us in delivering a seamless and exceptional travel experience for all guests."

Aligned with the New Terminal One and the Port Authority's commitment to creating economic opportunities in the local community, the developer encourages local, minority, women and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses to participate in the RFP.

Interested participants may contact [email protected] for further information on how to take part in each of the RFPs. Proposals are due for both RFPs by June 11, 2025 .

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases with full completion in 2030. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion in 2030, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

