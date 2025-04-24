REMAX Canada Welcomes Don Kottick As New President

The industry veteran and former President & CEO of Sotheby's International Realty Canada will now oversee the REMAX brand in Canada.

DENVER, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate*, today announced Don Kottick, former President & CEO of Sotheby's International Realty Canada, has been named President of REMAX Canada. With over 30 years of excellence in the Canadian real estate industry, Kottick brings a wealth of experience in corporate and franchise development, brokerage management, technology and related services. His first day with REMAX Canada is April 28, 2025.

Kottick, who is based in Toronto, will oversee REMAX Canada's operations – providing direction, strategy and support to REMAX Canada affiliates – and work closely with the leaders of the independent RE/MAX Quebec region to amplify the brand nationwide. His leadership will play a crucial part in further strengthening the company's position as a market leader in the country's dynamic real estate sector, where the REMAX brand has more than 25,000 agents in over 970 independently owned and operated offices across all 10 provinces and two territories.

"We are thrilled to welcome Don as the new President of REMAX Canada," said RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Erik Carlson. "His experience, strategic vision and proven success in growing major real estate brands will be invaluable as we continue to lead the way in Canadian market share. REMAX agents sell more real estate than any other Canadian brand, and Don coming on board to lead REMAX Canada will only build on that momentum and track record of success."

The REMAX brand is experiencing an exciting evolution, with an increasing focus on innovation, technology and cutting-edge services that support affiliates in achieving greater success and market dominance. With a commitment to the most productive, trusted professionals in the industry, REMAX Canada is looking to continue expanding its presence nationwide.

"Erik's vision and strong commitment to pushing boundaries and evolving to meet the changing demands of the market is something I deeply believe in and wanted to be a part of," said Kottick. "I am excited to join this exceptional team and contribute to the next chapter of growth, increased agent productivity, and innovation for REMAX Canada. I look forward to working alongside the talented REMAX affiliates across the country to capitalize on what the brand is doing to modernize and forge ahead so that buyers, sellers and consumers continue to think of REMAX first."

Before joining REMAX, Kottick held prominent roles such as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Peerage Realty Partners, President of Right At Home Realty and senior leadership positions at Royal LePage. Additionally, he has served on the boards of organizations such as the Real Estate Institute of Canada (REIC), the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB). During his tenure at Sotheby's International Realty Canada, the largest International global affiliate for SIR, the company saw great success, doubling its agent count, and seeing sales volume and market share rise to record levels.

With a presence in over 110 countries and territories, the REMAX network's global footprint is unmatched by any other real estate brand. As REMAX continues to forge forward, strong leadership at the national level, like Kottick's, aligns with the company's mission to support the most entrepreneurial, self-motivated real estate professionals in the industry.

