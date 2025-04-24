PG&E's Aerial System Drone Fleet Supports Safe, Reliable Energy System

OAKLAND, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recognizes April 26 as National Drone Safety Day. The nationwide campaign is dedicated to educating the public on the importance of safe drone operation in recreation and business operations.

Autonomous aerial systems or "drones" are an essential part of PG&E's aerial fleet, and support the safe, reliable delivery of electric and gas service to millions of Californians. Drones enable PG&E to inspect assets closely, allowing crews to identify potential risks and when necessary, make repairs to areas of concern or damage. PG&E drones are operated by FAA licensed pilots.

"Drones have revolutionized multiple industries. Their ability to swiftly navigate and capture high-resolution, zoomable images allows our inspectors to assess system health with unparalleled precision - right down to the threads on a bolt," said PG&E Electric System Inspections Vice President Jason Regan. "With drones, our teams can safely explore previously inaccessible areas and document critical information that was once out of reach from traditional ground-based approaches. By identifying risks and damage early, we can proactively make repairs before failures occur. Leveraging drones to inspect our electric, gas, and hydro assets from a fresh perspective is contributing to a safer California every day."

Addressing privacy concerns

PG&E recognizes and respects the privacy of every customer and the hometowns it serves. PG&E's drones are operated solely for the purposes of inspecting gas, electric and some hydropower infrastructure. Operators capture images limited only to data and equipment, and intentionally avoid imagery of customers and private property.

Increased seasonal operation

PG&E leverages opportunities during temperate weather to conduct aerial system inspection flights. Customers may see PG&E operated drones around Northern and Central California, which are examining equipment to identify areas that may need further inspection or repair.

2024 by the numbers:



PG&E pilots and contractors successfully and safely flew more than 250,000 distribution structures on distribution equipment – the wooden poles you might see you in your neighborhood. On transmission equipment – the larger metal structures – PG&E pilots and contractors successfully and safely flew 42,000 missions.

Interacting with PG&E pilots and PG&E contractors:



How to find a pilot: If you see a drone flying near electric equipment, look around - there will be a pilot within visual line of sight of that drone.

Look for Identifying Gear: A PG&E pilot or contractor will be wearing a hard hat, high-visibility safety vest and have a badge identifying them as a PG&E pilot or contractor on their vest. Watch and wait: Our pilots and contractors are happy to discuss what they are doing and looking at with you, but please wait to approach them until the drone has landed safely.

Notifications and safety:



Before PG&E flies drones to inspect our assets in your zip code, you will be notified by the method you selected in your bill – phone, text or email. We will also post notifications on Nextdoor targeted at your zip code.

PG&E pilots and contractors have flight plans registered through PG&E's aviation dispatch center FlightCore to assure that the drone is not conflicting with any other PG&E air traffic in the area. Every PG&E pilot and contractor are FAA licensed commercial pilots and follow all FAA Part 107 regulations. PG&E has additional safety protocols that our pilots follow to ensure we are safely operating around our infrastructure.

