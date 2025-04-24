Belltown Power Announces Development Of Six Data Center Sites In North Texas

DALLAS, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Belltown Power Texas, a leading developer of renewable‐energy projects, is pleased to announce the development of six new data‐center sites in North Texas, located across DFW metroplex counties, with a combined load request of 1,435 MW. The sites are strategically positioned near major transmission hubs and the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, providing rapid interconnection options and scalability for hyperscale and AI‐driven operations.

Drawing on more than eight years of experience siting and developing green‐field utility scale solar and battery‐storage projects in North Texas-over 3 GW of which are already in operation or under construction- gives Belltown a unique understanding of grid capacities and optimal locations for data centers requiring swift access to reliable power.

"As we continue to develop solar and battery energy storage sites, we believe that work will complement our data center projects and vice versa," said Jeffrey Clay, co‐founder of Belltown Power Texas. "Our deep knowledge of the ERCOT grid paired with our North Texas development expertise gives us a significant advantage in selecting prime locations for quick interconnection and reliable power supply, allowing us to deliver high-quality, efficient data center solutions."

Among the six projects, one 15 MW site has already secured committed capacity from the utility, while the remaining projects are advancing through study phase with each utility.

Belltown's move into data center development marks a natural extension of its renewable energy work, creating synergies that will benefit both sectors.

