U.S. Bank Stadium Awarded Paralyzed Veterans Of America's 2025 Barrier-Free America Award For Its Exemplary Commitment To Accessibility

Awardees included the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, ASM Global, and the Minnesota Vikings

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America – the nation's premier non-profit of choice for disabled veterans, their families, and caregivers – awarded U.S. Bank Stadium with the 2025 Barrier-Free America Award , one of its highest and most prestigious honors. The award was presented to the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority as stadium owner, ASM Global as the day-to-day venue management company, and the Minnesota Vikings as a stadium partner and the venue's major tenant. This award marks the first NFL stadium to receive this recognition.

"U.S. Bank Stadium sets the standard for how modern entertainment venues can ensure all fans and attendees feel valued and accommodated," said Robert Thomas, U.S. Army Veteran and National President of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "Attendees who utilize assistive mobility devices, like my power wheelchair, are welcome at U.S. Bank Stadium and can experience each event, from Vikings games to concerts, just like every other fan. I am grateful to the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority and ASM Global for working with the disability community, including PVA's Minnesota Chapter and national office, to ensure the stadium was constructed with an emphasis on universal access."

Located in downtown Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium is a venue that simplifies every experience for attendees who utilize assistive mobility devices. The stadium features various accessibility features, like wide concourses, prime designated seating areas for guests with mobility challenges, and an abundance of accessible concessions, among other offerings. Additionally, the stadium boasts an adult changing table on the main concourse , installed following a request from super Vikings fan and Minnesotan Linda Hood, who became paralyzed in 2018 after a foodborne illness incident.

"We are honored to receive PVA's 2025 Barrier-Free America Award. This special recognition underscores our commitment to serving our entire community," said Michael Vekich, Chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority. "The MSFA strives to champion accessibility through listening to our community, improving the venue with intentional capital projects, and being responsible public stewards of U.S. Bank Stadium. We are dedicated to providing our guests with a comfortable experience to enjoy events in this iconic venue."

"Making sure that U.S. Bank Stadium is accessible to everyone has been a key pillar in our operation of this building," said John Drum, General Manager for ASM Global at U.S. Bank Stadium. "We are humbled to receive PVA's Barrier-Free America Award, knowing that so much thought and consideration went into the design process and initial construction of U.S. Bank Stadium, and that it continues to play an important role in how we manage this venue today. ASM Global works closely with all stadium partners to provide an excellent experience for all guests and accessibility services are critical components of that commitment."

PVA works to make the world more accessible for veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS, and all people with disabilities. Its architects develop building codes and standards for designers, developers, facility owners, and contractors nationwide. They provide technical assistance for accessible design projects as small as home remodels or as grand as historic public structures. They also author accessible design books and educate veterans with disabilities, people with mobility impairments, and the business community through seminars, publications, and free consultations.

"The Minnesota Vikings are honored to have U.S. Bank Stadium be the first NFL stadium to receive the Barrier-Free America Award from the PVA for our efforts" said J.P. Paul, Vice President of Stadium Operations for the Minnesota Vikings. "We have built a culture of service excellence through our SKOL Service program that has led to our ranking as the best gameday experience in the NFL. Vikings gameday represents something greater than the action on the field – it's about making memories – and it means so much that everyone can be a part of that experience here at U.S. Bank Stadium."

To learn more about PVA's Barrier-Free America Award and past winners, like Nationals Park, The Kennedy Center, and many more, visit PVA/BFAA. To seek free accessible design assistance, visit PVA/AccessibleDesign .

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA .

