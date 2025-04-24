Commemorating The National Days Of Remembrance Of Victims Of The Holocaust

This week, Jeanette and I join Jewish communities and people of all faiths across the United States in marking the National Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust. We remember the six million Jews and millions of others murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators. We also honor the survivors who were subjected to unspeakable suffering.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, when U.S. and Allied troops liberated tens of thousands from Nazi concentration and death camps across Europe. We are eternally indebted to the generation who fought fascism and saved the world from Nazi tyranny.

Over the past eight decades, we have continued to learn about the horrors of the Holocaust and the vicious antisemitism and state terror that fueled it. We must ensure the history, and the facts, of the Holocaust are not denied or distorted. Humanity must not forget the catastrophe that took place during the Holocaust. The U.S. remains firm in its commitment to fight global antisemitism and safeguard Jewish communities worldwide.