Central Bank To Auction $15M On Saturday

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) is set to inject $15 million into the market this Saturday through a currency auction aimed at stabilizing the afghani.

In a post on X, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) invited eligible lenders and money-exchange services to take part in the auction.

The winners will have to settle their accounts by the end of the day, according to DAB, which said partial payments were unacceptable.

Partial transactions will not be permissible, with the winner required to deposit the amount in cash.

