Lost Her Sight, Not Her Spirit: Sanga Hotak's Rise

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok) Sanga Hotak is a remarkable teenage girl from Kabul who lost her eyesight in a childhood accident. Yet, she never let her blindness define or limit her.

Through her hands-hands that weave, learn, and create-Sanga has opened new doors to life and brought light into the darkness.

Now 14 years old and a resident of the Hoodkhel area in Kabul, Sanga lost her sight seven years ago. At the time, she could still see the world clearly.

She was traveling with her family to Jalalabad to attend a party, unaware that this journey would change her life forever.

A roadside bomb exploded near their vehicle during the trip. Sanga lost her vision in the blast, while the other passengers sustained only minor injuries.

She says that since then, she has not been able to see anything, except for faint perceptions of light and darkness.

Despite undergoing numerous treatments, doctors concluded that her condition couldn't be treated within Afghanistan. Sadly, her family lacked the financial means to seek treatment abroad.

Finding light in darkness

With the encouragement and support of her family, Sanga refused to give up on her education. Day by day, she learned new skills and sought to fill her world with color and meaning.

She studied up to sixth grade at the Kabul Institute for the Blind and excelled in her classes, dedicating countless hours to mastering her subjects.

“Even when I went to family gatherings, I would bring my books and study,” she says.“I tried not to waste any time. I wanted to achieve something-and I was the top student in my class through sixth grade.”

Although she is not currently attending formal school, Sanga has turned to religious studies and has so far memorized three juz of the Holy Quran.

She says,“Every time I recite the Quran, I feel a deep sense of peace and comfort.”

Explaining her method, she adds:“People may wonder how I memorize the Quran. I listen to its audio using a Quran pen several times, and then I memorize it.”

Alongside her Quranic studies, she is also enrolled in an English language course.

Mastering the art of weaving

In addition to her academic and religious pursuits, Sanga has mastered the art of weaving-a skill she learned at school. Uniquely talented, she spends much of her time practicing this craft, unlike many other blind girls her age.

She has a deep passion for weaving and says that although she sometimes makes mistakes-like missing a stitch-she always manages to correct them. Sanga can knit sweaters, pants, scarves, and socks.

A helping had at home

Despite her blindness, Sanga is a dedicated helper to her mother at home. She sweeps the floors, washes dishes, and kneads dough-all without the ability to see. She relies entirely on her sense of touch, experience, and careful attention to detail.

Poetry from the heart

Sanga has recently discovered a love for poetry. Although she's just beginning, she hopes to become a skilled poet.

She expresses her inner world through words, crafting poems that are born from pure emotions and a unique perspective shaped by silence and darkness. In her quiet moments, she writes verses that reflect her life and dreams.

Sanga's blindness has not stopped her from staying physically active. With her father's help, she has learned to ride a bicycle and sometimes rides or plays jump rope. She says her exercises are done either with her father's assistance or along familiar, safe paths.

She dreams of pursuing higher education and excelling in sports.

Father's support

Mohammad Qais Hotak, Sanga's father, says he has five children-two daughters and three sons-with Sanga being the eldest.

“Despite being blind, Sanga has never lost hope or given up in any part of life,” he says.“We do everything we can to support her so she can achieve great things.”

He proudly lists her talents: cycling, jump rope, running, weaving, and poetry.

He urges the international community to support his daughter and give her a chance to represent Afghanistan in the Paralympic Games.

Among all the challenges in Sanga's life, one constant source of strength has been her brother, Zakir Naik. More than just a sibling, he is her true companion, close friend, and quiet hero-always by her side.

From walking together through the neighborhood to helping with chores and listening to her poems, Naik has been a steadfast presence. Their bond goes beyond words-a beautiful blend of understanding, respect, and deep affection.

With his help, Sanga has navigated many unseen paths. Though he seeks no recognition, he remains a silent force behind her achievements.

Recognition from school

Gul Mohammad Sajad, head of the Kabul Institute for the Blind under the Technical and Vocational Education Authority, says Sanga was one of the most outstanding students at the institute and graduated top of her class in 2024.

“Even though she is blind, her talents were never limited by her condition. Through hard work, she became one of our best students,” he said.

sa