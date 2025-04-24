Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Renew Hairatan Rail Contract

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) announced on Thursday that the contract for the operation and maintenance of the Hairatan–Mazar-i-Sharif railway line has been extended for another two years with an Uzbek company.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, spokesperson for the Ministry, wrote on X that Maulvi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, Deputy Minister of Railways, along with his accompanying delegation, made an official visit to Uzbekistan.

During this visit, the contract for the operation and maintenance of the Hairatan–Mazar-i-Sharif railway line was renewed between the Deputy Minister and the head of Uzbekistan's Sogdiana Trans Company for the years 2025 and 2026.

Haqshenas added that during this trip, agreements were also reached between the Afghan Deputy Minister and the head of the Uzbekistan Railway Administration regarding the launch of feasibility studies for the Afghan-Trans project. Discussions also included progressing survey and design work for the Mazar-i-Sharif–Herat railway line.

Additionally, a separate agreement was signed to extend the railway repair project for the Hairatan route between the Deputy Minister and the Uzbekistan Railway Authority.

Haqshenas noted that trilateral negotiations were held between Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan concerning the practical implementation of the Afghan-Trans project. Uzbekistan has committed to financing the feasibility study, which is expected to begin soon.

According to the Ministry, survey and design work on the Mazar-i-Sharif–Herat railway line is already underway and being carried out by Uzbekistan.

sa