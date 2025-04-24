Healthpro Canada And The CAN Health Network Join Forces To Accelerate Procurement Of Made-In-Canada Healthcare Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership supports Canadian innovators, strengthens healthcare, and expands market access opportunities.

Oakville, ON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPRO Canada, the country's national group contracting provider for healthcare, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the CAN Health Network (CAN Health) to accelerate the adoption and procurement of innovative, made-in-Canada healthcare solutions.

“This partnership is about creating more opportunities for made-in-Canada health solutions to succeed here at home,” says Dr. Dante Morra, Founder and Chair, CAN Health Network.“By leveraging HealthPRO Canada's national procurement expertise, and its network of healthcare organizations across the country, we can further strengthen the work we are doing.”

This collaboration will help move Canadian innovations into real-world healthcare settings faster by:



Helping innovators grow: Giving Canadian companies the support and access they need to bring their ideas into hospitals and care settings.



Raising visibility: Creating more opportunities for Canadian solutions to be seen, understood, and adopted across the healthcare system.

Enabling system-wide access: Leveraging HealthPRO Canada's role as a national procurement platform to help convert commercialized innovations into solutions that can be accessed across the public health system.

“This partnership reinforces our deep commitment to Canadian innovation and ensures that healthcare providers have timely access to the most effective, made-in-Canada solutions-improving care, driving efficiency, and strengthening our health system,” says Christine Donaldson, President & CEO, HealthPRO Canada.

About HealthPRO Canada

HealthPRO Canada connects healthcare teams to the supplies and solutions they need to care for Canadians. As a leader in procurement-the complex process of sourcing and contracting for what is vital in the delivery of quality healthcare-HealthPRO Canada has been a trusted partner in the healthcare supply chain for nearly 30 years. The organization manages modern, innovative, and sustainable contracts for supplies, equipment, and medications across Canada.

About the CAN Health Network

The CAN Health Network is a federally funded, national organization working to introduce more Canadian innovation into Canada's health system. The Network partners directly with leading Canadian healthcare providers-known as Edges-to help Canadian technology companies validate, procure, and scale their solutions across Canada and into global markets.

